Tiger Woods reflects on the specialness of being able to continue playing at the Masters. (1:24)

Tiger Woods is at Augusta National for his 25th appearance at the Masters.

The five time champion earned his first green jacket in 1997 at 21, and his most recent, in a comeback for the ages, at 43 in 2019.

Two days ahead of the tournament, the 47-year-old acknowledged that he's close to playing his last competitive round at Augusta.

"I don't know how many more I have in me," Woods said. "I know more guys on the Champions Tour than I do the regular tour."

Here's how Tiger has fared in Georgia: