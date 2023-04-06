The DP World Tour has won its legal battle to be able to suspend and fine LIV Golf players who featured in conflicting events without permission after the independent UK-based panel of Sports Resolutions found in its favour, it was announced on Thursday.

Members of the DP World Tour, also known as the European Tour, who played in Saudi-backed LIV Golf's opening tournament last June sought a "conflicting event" exemption but the request was denied and they received three-event bans and fines.

Ian Poulter, Adrian Otaegui and Justin Harding appealed against the punishment, which was temporally suspended, and 10 other golfers joined them.

However, Sergio Garcia, Charl Schwartzel, Branden Grace and Otaegui withdrew from the appeal before the Sports Resolutions hearing took place in February.