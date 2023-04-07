Tiger Woods puts in the birdie putt on 15 and gives a fist bump. (0:21)

Tiger Woods is going to have to put up a low number on Friday if he's going to stick around for the weekend at the 87th Masters.

After posting a 2-over 72 in the first round at Augusta National Golf Club, Woods is probably at or near where the cut line will be after 36 holes. The top 50 and ties will make the cut.

The 15-time major champion teed off with Norway's Viktor Hovland and American Xander Schauffele at 12:54 p.m. ET on ESPN+ (watch here). With potential thunderstorms forecast for the Augusta area, it could be a long day for Woods, a five-time Masters champion.