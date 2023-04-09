        <
        >

          2023 Masters: Justin Thomas, JJ Watt react to Jon Rahm's win

          Patrick Smith/Getty Images
          7:54 PM ET
          • ESPN

          Jon Rahm has earned his right to revel in green-jacket glory as the winner of the 2023 Masters.

          After plenty of precipitation and weather-related delays, he finished with a score of 12-under at Augusta National Golf Club, coming back to win against Brooks Koepka.

          Rahm, who was born in Spain, is the first player representing a European country to win both the U.S. Open and the Masters.

          Social media was quick to congratulate Rahm on accomplishing the historic feat.