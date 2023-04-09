The stage is set for what could be an epic 18-hole showdown between Spain's Jon Rahm and American Brooks Koepka in the final round of the 87th Masters on Easter Sunday.

The pair finished up their third rounds Sunday morning, after heavy rainfall suspended play at Augusta National Golf Course the day before.

Koepka, a four-time major championship winner, jumped to the LIV Golf League in June. He'll carry a lead of 2 strokes over Rahm and 3 over Norway's Viktor Hovland heading into the final 18 holes.

Koepka and Rahm will tee off in the final pairing from the No. 1 tee at 2:33 p.m. ET.

Rahm, who is attempting to win his second major championship, got as close as 1 stroke on the second nine of the third round. But the 2021 U.S. Open winner's putter went cold; he three-putted each of the par-5 holes on the second nine.

"Well, it's important to be in the final pairing, the closest pursuer," Rahm said after the third round. "I mean, I can't be worrying too much about what he's doing. My objective today is to focus on my own game and what I can control. Whatever Brooks does is whatever Brooks does."

Koepka will try to add a coveted green jacket to his pairs of U.S. Open and PGA Championship titles. He might have had an even bigger lead but inexplicably missed a 3-foot par putt on the 17th hole, which led to a bogey.

"Look, it's going to be an interesting afternoon," Koepka said. "If the wind keeps blowing and keeps swirling like this down there, anything can happen. You've just got to be in control of your ball."

Hovland, who is looking for his first major title, had five straight birdies on the second nine Sunday morning to climb back within striking distance.