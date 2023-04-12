The PGA Tour released details of its new fall schedule, which will consist of seven tournaments from mid-September to late November with $56.6 million in purses.

Winners of the seven events will earn a two-year tour exemption and entry into the 2024 Sentry Tournament of Champions, Players Championship and the majors that have invited PGA Tour winners in the past. Winners of each of the seven fall events will receive 500 FedEx Cup points and points earned in the fall events will finalize priority ranking heading into 2024. The 10 players who are not already eligible who have the most season-long FedEx Cup points through the fall will earn exemptions into the first two designated events after the Sentry Tournament of Champions.

In a news release, PGA Tour president Tyler Dennis called the changes the "most meaningful updates to the PGA Tour season since 2007, the first year of the FedEx Cup."

"The reimagining of our schedule - from the regular season with designated and full-field events to the FedEx Cup Playoffs and culminating with the FedEx Cup Fall - creates distinct but connected 'chapters,' and within this new framework, the FedEx Cup Fall is now more than ever an integral part of that compelling story. There will be so much at stake - and more immediate payoffs - as opportunities are unlocked in the FedEx Cup Fall for the season to come."

The fall schedule will kick off at the Fortinet Championship in Napa, California (Sept. 14-17), followed by a two-week break around the Ryder Cup in Rome (Sept. 29-Oct. 1).

The PGA Tour will resume with three tournaments in October: Sanderson Farms Championship in Jackson, Mississippi (Oct. 5-8), Shriners Children's Open in Las Vegas (Oct. 12-15) and Zozo Championship in Chiba, Japan (Oct. 19-22).

Following another week off, the PGA Tour will return to Mexico for the World Wide Technology Championship (Nov. 2-5) at El Cardonal at Diamante in Cabo San Lucas, the first golf course designed by Tiger Woods and his TGR Design company. The fall schedule will conclude with the Butterfield Bermuda Championship (Nov. 9-12) and RSM Classic at Saints Simons Island, Georgia (Nov. 16-19).

The Houston Open, which was part of the fall schedule the past few seasons, is moving to the spring. The WGC-HSBC Champions in China, which hasn't been played since 2019, is not part of the 2024 schedule. The WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play in Austin, Texas, also won't be played next year.