The Houston Open is officially returning to the spring portion of the PGA Tour schedule and will be played March 28-31 in 2024, tournament organizers announced Tuesday.

The PGA Tour had previously announced that the longtime tour stop would be moved back to the spring next year after it wasn't included in the fall portion of the 2022-23 schedule, now dubbed the "FedEx Cup Fall."

The Houston Open once was played the week before the Masters. In 2019, it was moved to the fall, when interest in professional golf is lower after the Tour Championship wraps up the FedEx Cup playoffs.

The event figures to occupy the space on the tour schedule vacated by the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play in Austin, Texas, which will not return in 2024.

The tournament will continue to be held at Memorial Park Golf Course. Tony Finau is the defending champion after winning in November 2022.