J.B. Holmes withdrew from the Wells Fargo Championship before the start of the first round on Thursday.

The 2014 tournament champion has a back injury and was replaced in the field by Austin Cook.

Holmes finished at 14-under that year at Quail Hollow Golf Club in Charlotte, N.C., beating Jim Furyk by 1 stroke.

Holmes, 41, has won five times on the PGA Tour, most recently at the 2019 Genesis Open. He has missed the cut in six of his eight events in 2023, including the last three.

Cook, 32, tied for 39th last week at the Mexico Open.