The DP World Tour on Thursday announced that 16 of 17 players who competed in LIV Golf events without permission have paid their £100,000 ($126,000) fines.

The only one not to do so, according to a statement, was Spain's Sergio Garcia.

"Sergio Garcia has not paid his £100,000 fine, nor has he given any indication that he intends to," the tour's statement read. "We will therefore take appropriate action if he continues not to respect the Sport Resolutions panel's decision."

In April, Sport Resolutions, a London-based independent arbitration panel, ruled that the DP World Tour could fine and suspend its members for playing in LIV Golf's inaugural event outside London in June.

The DP World Tour said the fines were "imposed for serious breaches of the Tour's Conflicting Tournament Regulation." The players were originally fined in July but appealed the punishment to Sport Resolutions.

Garcia, Ian Poulter and Lee Westwood were among four players who resigned from the DP World Tour on Wednesday. The tour thanked them for their contributions to Europe's Ryder Cup team while stating that "their resignations, however, along with the sanctions imposed upon them, are a consequence of their own choices."

England's Richard Bland also resigned.

Bland, Poulter and Westwood paid their fines, according to the DP World Tour.

Garcia is captain of the Fireballs GC team in the LIV Golf League. He collected $2.25 million for finishing second behind Talor Gooch in last week's tournament in Singapore. Fireballs GC also was runner-up in the team competition and took home $1.5 million.

Garcia holds the Ryder Cup record for most matches won (25) and most points contributed (28½) in nine appearances.

"Details of further sanctions for players who breached the Conflicting Tournament Regulation by playing in subsequent conflicting events without a release, will be announced next week," the DP World Tour statement read.