Don January, winner of the 1967 PGA Championship, died Sunday at age 93, the PGA Tour announced.

The Texas native won four straight NCAA Division I titles (1949-52) before embarking on a pro career. He won 10 times and was a runner-up 17 times on the PGA Tour, and he took home the 1976 Vardon Trophy for lowest scoring average at age 47. He played on Ryder Cup teams for the U.S. in 1965 and 1977.

He won his only major, the PGA, at Columbine Country Club in Denver when he shot a 7-under 281 for the tournament.

From 1980 to 1987, after turning 50, January won 22 times on the PGA Tour Champions. He captured the first win on the fledgling tour, the 1980 Atlantic City Senior International, and went on to capture the PGA Seniors Championship twice.

He also spent time in golf course design.