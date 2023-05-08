United States Ryder Cup captain Zach Johnson, looking for leadership and experience, named Jim Furyk as one of his vice captains on Monday for this year's event in Italy.

Furyk boasts a wealth of Ryder Cup experience having played in the biennial competition between the United States and Europe in nine consecutive editions from 1997 while serving as captain in 2018 and vice captain in 2016 and 2021.

"Jim and I have been friends for more than 20 years. He's an amazing leader, mentor and someone I trust," said Johnson.

"He understands what it takes to compete at the highest level, and how to be a team player. I will be leaning on his experience a ton in the lead up to Marco Simone in September."

Johnson previously appointed former Ryder Cup captains Steve Stricker and Davis Love III as vice captains. Additional vice captains will be announced at a later date.

Furyk, a 17-time winner on the PGA Tour, has gone 10-20-4 in Ryder Cup play but is one of the most experienced American golfers in the history of the biennial event.

"I've been involved in the Ryder Cup since 1997, and my passion for this event is unmatched," said Furyk, who last week was named U.S. team captain for the 2024 Presidents Cup.

"Captain Zach Johnson shares that passion, and I can't wait to get to Italy to help our U.S. team work toward retaining the Ryder Cup at Marco Simone."

The U.S. defeated Europe 19-9 to win the Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits in 2021 but have not won the competition on European soil since 1993.

The 2023 Ryder Cup will be played from Sept. 29-Oct. 1 at Marco Simone Golf & Country Club in Rome.