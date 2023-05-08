Texas native Jordan Spieth will miss this week's AT&T Byron Nelson because of a wrist injury and his status for next week's PGA Championship is in question.

Spieth said in a statement on Twitter on Monday that he experienced severe pain in his left wrist over the weekend. He said doctors confirmed an injury that requires rest and limited movement.

"The AT&T Byron Nelson means the absolute world to me and I'm disappointed to miss it this week," Spieth wrote in the statement. "Playing in front of family [and] friends in Dallas is one of the highlights of my year, and the tournament staff and volunteers are second to none. I look forward to being back next year and many years after."

Spieth, who is ranked 10th in the world, said his injury would be assessed week to week. He didn't say whether he would be able to play in the PGA Championship, the second major of the season, which is scheduled May 18-21 at Oak Hill Country Club in Rochester, New York.

The three-time major champion needs a PGA Championship victory to become the sixth man to complete the career grand slam in the Masters era. Spieth is one of three players in the modern era to have won three legs of the grand slam before turning 24. Gene Sarazen and Jack Nicklaus were the others. Spieth last captured a major championship at the 2017 Open Championship.

"I'm focused on healing as quickly as possible and will have to evaluate my recovery week to week," Spieth wrote. "Sincere thanks to the medical professionals who have supported me over the weekend."

Spieth missed the cut at last week's Wells Fargo Championship at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina. It's unclear when the injury occurred. He has picked up two of his 13 career PGA Tour victories in his native state and was runner-up at the AT&T Byron Nelson last season.

Spieth was coming off a good stretch that included a tie for fourth at the Masters and a playoff loss to Matt Fitzpatrick at the RBC Heritage the next week.