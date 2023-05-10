Fred Couples was named a U.S. vice captain Wednesday for the 2023 Ryder Cup in Rome.

Captain Zach Johnson previously appointed vice captains Steve Stricker, Davis Love III and Jim Furyk.

One additional vice captain for the Sept. 29-Oct. 1 event at Marco Simone Golf & Country Club will be announced at a later date.

"Freddie has the unique ability to relate and get along with every player, no matter their age," Johnson said in a news release. "In turn, they respect and admire him, which ultimately creates a positive team dynamic. ... I know Freddie will do everything in his power to help our U.S. Team be successful in Italy."

Couples, 63, also served as a vice captain in 2012 and 2020 and played in the Ryder Cup five times between 1989 and 1997.

"Competing as a player in the Ryder Cup and serving as a vice captain for the U.S. Team top the list of the most fulfilling weeks of my career," Couples said. "Zach is an incredible leader, and I look forward to helping him over the next five months and in Italy to bring home a victory."

Couples was a 15-time winner on the PGA Tour, including the 1992 Masters.