There won't be a surprise appearance by Tiger Woods at the PGA Championship, with the 15-time major winner officially out as he recovers from ankle surgery.

The entry list for the second major of the year, set for May 18-21 at Oak Hill Country Club in Pittsford, New York, was released Wednesday. Jordan Spieth, who has a left wrist injury and withdrew from this week's AT&T Byron Nelson, is on the entry list for the PGA.

Spieth, 29, needs a PGA Championship win to complete his career Grand Slam. He is ranked No. 10 in the world.

He said in a statement on Twitter on Monday that he experienced severe pain in his left wrist over the weekend. He said doctors confirmed an injury that requires rest and limited movement and added that it would be assessed week to week.

Also on the entry list is defending champion Justin Thomas, who defeated Will Zalatoris in a playoff to win the 2022 event at Southern Hills Country Club in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Zalatoris, who is out for the year after surgery to relieve the pain caused by a herniated disk, is the only player ranked in the top 10 who is not expected at Oak Hill.

The field also includes Talor Gooch, who has won the past two LIV Golf events. He will be joined by several other LIV participants, including 2021 PGA winner Phil Mickelson, 2018-19 champion Brooks Koepka, Dustin Johnson, Bryson DeChambeau and Cameron Smith of Australia, who is No. 8 in the world.

Rory McIlroy, who won the 2012 and 2014 PGA Championships, is a member at Oak Hill.