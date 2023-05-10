World No. 8 golfer Brooke Henderson will sit out this week's Cognizant Founders Cup on the LPGA Tour due to an illness, TSN reported Wednesday.

Henderson began the season by winning the Tournament of Champions in January.

The 25-year-old has 13 LPGA Tour victories, including major wins at the 2016 Women's PGA Championship and the 2022 Evian Championship. She is the lone Canadian golfer -- male or female -- to win more than one major title.

The Cognizant Founders Cup will be contested from Thursday through Sunday at the Upper Montclair Country Club in Clifton, N.J.