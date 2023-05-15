BROKEN ARROW, Okla. -- Dustin Johnson overcame a triple bogey Sunday by making birdie on the 18th hole to join a playoff and another birdie on the 18th to win LIV Golf Tulsa for his first win this year.

The victory was Johnson's second since he joined LIV Golf a year ago. He also won outside Boston in a three-man playoff.

This one required some clutch shots on the closing hole at rain-soaked Cedar Ridge for Johnson to take down British Open champion Cameron Smith and Branden Grace.

Johnson, who closed with a 3-under 67, was trailing Smith (61) and Grace (65) by one shot when he hit his drive into the left rough on the 18th, partially blocked by a tree. He hit sand wedge over the corner of the tree to about 12 feet and made the birdie.

Smith was on the range waiting, having already birdied the 18th for his 61, tying the LIV record that Grace set in the opening round. Grace two-putted from 35 feet on the final hole, which put him in a playoff and assured his South African team "Stinger" its first team win of the year.