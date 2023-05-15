        <
        >

          Past winner John Daly withdraws from PGA Championship

          • Reuters
          May 15, 2023, 10:36 AM ET

          Past winner John Daly has withdrawn from the PGA Championship, tournament organizers said Monday, and will be replaced in the field by German Stephan Jaeger.

          The larger-than-life Daly, who won the tournament in 1991, has played only a handful of PGA Tour events in the past two years but is nonetheless a perennial fan favorite.

          The two-time major winner most recently missed the cut at the Zurich Classic last month.

          The PGA Championship kicks off Thursday at Oak Hill Country Club in Rochester, New York.