Past winner John Daly has withdrawn from the PGA Championship, tournament organizers said Monday, and will be replaced in the field by German Stephan Jaeger.

The larger-than-life Daly, who won the tournament in 1991, has played only a handful of PGA Tour events in the past two years but is nonetheless a perennial fan favorite.

The two-time major winner most recently missed the cut at the Zurich Classic last month.

The PGA Championship kicks off Thursday at Oak Hill Country Club in Rochester, New York.