Rory McIlroy receives official welcome to the Bills Mafia

Rory McIlroy gives very short answers when asked about LIV Golf. (0:24)

PGA Tour star Rory McIlroy is making the most out of his time in Rochester, New York and aligning himself with one of the NFL's most devoted fan bases.

"It certainly makes it easier to root for the Bills when Josh Allen is throwing the football," McIlroy said on Tuesday.

McIlroy, set to compete at the 105th PGA Championship at Oak Hill Country Club this week, expressed his fondness for the Buffalo Bills quarterback.

"I know he's a big golf fan," McIlroy said. "I haven't met him. I think he played Pebble Beach pro-am this year, but I didn't play there. Yeah, I'd obviously love to meet him."

One day later, the two met up at Oak Hill for McIlroy's proper introduction to the Bills Mafia. Linebacker Von Miller was also part of the welcoming committee.