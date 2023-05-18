Difficult as it might be to acknowledge, Brooks Koepka is not too proud to admit to "choking" at the Masters last month.

Koepka first used the word during a Barstool Sports podcast, in which he said his motivation was to beat the hosts to the punch by saying he choked before they had a chance.

The two-time PGA Championship (2018, '19) and U.S. Open (2017, '18) winner had a four-shot lead at the Masters as the weather-delayed third round resumed and was up by two in opening the fourth round. Koepka then proceeded to shoot a 3-over 75 in losing to Jon Rahm and finished tied for second with LIV Golf compatriot Phil Mickelson.

As for whether he believes the word "choke" applies, Koepka didn't waver Wednesday.

"Theoretically, yes, it is. It is choking, right? If you have a lead and cough it up, that's choking," Koepka said, noting he didn't sleep that Sunday night while reflecting on what happened.

The time for reflection is long over, he added, noting that three of his major wins have come when leading through 54 holes.

"I'm not dwelling on it," Koepka said. "I can't do it every single time. I'm not perfect. As long as I can learn from it, I'll be better off from it."