          PGA Championship 2023: Tee times for the third round

          • ESPN
          May 19, 2023, 09:37 PM ET

          Here are the tee times for the third round of the PGA Championship.

          All times ET

          Third round

          Tee No. 1

          8:10 a.m.: Mark Hubbard, Rikuya Hoshino

          8:20 a.m. : Yannik Paul, Denny McCarthy

          8:30 a.m. : Jordan Spieth, Lee Hodges

          8:40 a.m. : Zach Johnson, Justin Thomas

          8:50 a.m. : Patrick Rodgers, Kazuki Higa

          9:00 a.m.: Alex Smalley, Thomas Detry

          9:10 a.m.: Tyrrell Hatton, Phil Mickelson

          9:20 a.m.: Tony Finau, Chris Kirk

          9:30 a.m. : Taylor Montgomery, Thomas Pieters

          9:40 a.m.: Adrian Meronk, Dean Burmester

          10:00 a.m.: Cameron Smith, Jon Rahm

          10:10 a.m.: Thriston Lawrence, Tom Hoge

          10:20 a.m.: Xander Schauffele, Ben Taylor

          10:30 a.m.: Chez Reavie, Lucas Herbert

          10:40 a.m.: Taylor Moore, Pablo Larrazabal

          10:50 a.m.: Sam Stevens, Padraig Harrington

          11:00 a.m.: Joel Dahmen, Nicolai Højgaard

          11:10 a.m.: Adam Hadwin, Matt Wallace

          11:20 a.m.: Hideki Matsuyama, Max Homa

          11:30 a.m.: Patrick Reed, Tommy Fleetwood

          11:40 a.m. : Hayden Buckley, Sihwan Kim

          12:00 p.m.: Sahith Theegala, J.T. Poston

          12:10 p.m. : Stephan Jaeger, Victor Perez

          12:20 p.m. : Collin Morikawa, Adam Scott

          12:30 p.m.: Beau Hossler, Kurt Kitayama

          12:40 p.m.: K.H. Lee, Harold Varner III

          12:50 p.m.: Eric Cole, Ryan Fox

          1:00 p.m.: Patrick Cantlay, Mito Pereira

          1:10 p.m.: Cameron Davis, Dustin Johnson

          1:20 p.m.: Keegan Bradley, Matthew NeSmith

          1:40 p.m.: Rory McIlroy, Shane Lowry

          1:50 p.m.: Min Woo Lee, Adam Svensson

          2:00 p.m.: Sepp Straka, Keith Mitchell

          2:10 p.m.: Justin Rose, Michael Block

          2:20 p.m.: Callum Tarren, Taylor Pendrith

          2:30 p.m.: Bryson DeChambeau, Brooks Koepka

          2:40 p.m.: Viktor Hovland, Justin Suh

          2:50 p.m.: Scottie Scheffler, Corey Conners