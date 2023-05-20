PGA Championship 2023: Tee times for the third round

Here are the tee times for the third round of the PGA Championship.

All times ET

Third round

Tee No. 1

8:10 a.m.: Mark Hubbard, Rikuya Hoshino

8:20 a.m. : Yannik Paul, Denny McCarthy

8:30 a.m. : Jordan Spieth, Lee Hodges

8:40 a.m. : Zach Johnson, Justin Thomas

8:50 a.m. : Patrick Rodgers, Kazuki Higa

9:00 a.m.: Alex Smalley, Thomas Detry

9:10 a.m.: Tyrrell Hatton, Phil Mickelson

9:20 a.m.: Tony Finau, Chris Kirk

9:30 a.m. : Taylor Montgomery, Thomas Pieters

9:40 a.m.: Adrian Meronk, Dean Burmester

10:00 a.m.: Cameron Smith, Jon Rahm

10:10 a.m.: Thriston Lawrence, Tom Hoge

10:20 a.m.: Xander Schauffele, Ben Taylor

10:30 a.m.: Chez Reavie, Lucas Herbert

10:40 a.m.: Taylor Moore, Pablo Larrazabal

10:50 a.m.: Sam Stevens, Padraig Harrington

11:00 a.m.: Joel Dahmen, Nicolai Højgaard

11:10 a.m.: Adam Hadwin, Matt Wallace

11:20 a.m.: Hideki Matsuyama, Max Homa

11:30 a.m.: Patrick Reed, Tommy Fleetwood

11:40 a.m. : Hayden Buckley, Sihwan Kim

12:00 p.m.: Sahith Theegala, J.T. Poston

12:10 p.m. : Stephan Jaeger, Victor Perez

12:20 p.m. : Collin Morikawa, Adam Scott

12:30 p.m.: Beau Hossler, Kurt Kitayama

12:40 p.m.: K.H. Lee, Harold Varner III

12:50 p.m.: Eric Cole, Ryan Fox

1:00 p.m.: Patrick Cantlay, Mito Pereira

1:10 p.m.: Cameron Davis, Dustin Johnson

1:20 p.m.: Keegan Bradley, Matthew NeSmith

1:40 p.m.: Rory McIlroy, Shane Lowry

1:50 p.m.: Min Woo Lee, Adam Svensson

2:00 p.m.: Sepp Straka, Keith Mitchell

2:10 p.m.: Justin Rose, Michael Block

2:20 p.m.: Callum Tarren, Taylor Pendrith

2:30 p.m.: Bryson DeChambeau, Brooks Koepka

2:40 p.m.: Viktor Hovland, Justin Suh

2:50 p.m.: Scottie Scheffler, Corey Conners