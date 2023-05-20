PITTSFORD, N.Y. -- Scottie Scheffler, Corey Conners and Viktor Hovland are heading into the weekend tied for the lead at the PGA Championship.

All three players are at 5-under 135 through two rounds at rainy Oak Hill.

Hovland is on a hot streak at the major championships. He's been among the top 10 after 10 consecutive rounds at majors, the longest such active streak.

First-round leader Bryson DeChambeau and Justin Suh are two shots back. DeChambeau shot a 1-over 71 in the second round. The 25-year-old Suh made just one bogey on his way to a 2-under 68 to make a cut at a major for the first time.

Brooks Koepka's 4-under 66 was the best round of the day, moving him to 2 under for the tournament, three behind the leaders.

Only nine of the 156 players in the field were under par after two rounds. The group at even par through 36 holes includes major champions Rory McIlroy, Shane Lowry and Keegan Bradley. Also at even was club professional Michael Block.