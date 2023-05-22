        <
          Golfers pay tribute to Brooks Koepka after PGA Championship victory

          Brooks Koepka clinches his 3rd career PGA Championship title (0:38)

          Brooks Koepka sinks the putt to earn his fifth major and third PGA Championship. (0:38)

          May 21, 2023, 08:37 PM ET

          Brooks Koepka is back in the win column.

          The LIV golfer is the winner of the 105th PGA Championship with a 9-under-par final score, beating out Viktor Hovland and Scottie Scheffler by 2 strokes. Koepka got off to a roaring start on Sunday and never let up, holding off late challenges from Hovland and Scheffler.

          It is Koepka's first major win since 2019 and a big weight off his shoulders after he couldn't hold on to a 2-stroke lead at the Masters in April. It's also the first major win by an LIV Golf League player. Koepka celebrated his fifth major win by referencing Luniz's 1995 hit "I Got 5 on It."

          Social media erupted with tributes to Koepka after his win.