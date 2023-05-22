The USGA announced the 84 players currently in the field for next month's major championship at Los Angeles Country Club, and Tiger Woods is not among them as he recovers from leg surgery.

Woods had April surgery to address post-traumatic arthritis in his right ankle that was caused by injuries suffered in a February 2021 car wreck.

He played in the Masters before the surgery, making the cut before withdrawing due to injury, but missed the PGA Championship this past week. He remains without a timetable to return.

The USGA said Monday that 33 additional golfers have earned full exemptions into the season's third major, set to be played June 15-18. Among those now exempt based on being in the top 60 in the Official World Golf Ranking as of Monday are Jason Day (No. 22), Patrick Reed (No. 44) and Tyrrell Hatton (No. 18).

The full U.S. Open field is not currently set, as 10 final qualifiers are set to be held, starting Monday.

Information from Reuters was used in this report.