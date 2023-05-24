Citing back pain, LPGA star Nelly Korda announced that she will miss next week's inaugural Mizuho Americas Open in Jersey City, New Jersey.

"Never fun or easy news to share but I have made the decision to withdraw from next week's tournament at the advice of my medical team to address pain in my back," Korda wrote on social media Monday night. "We are working on a treatment plan to ensure I'm back to 100 percent soon for the remainder of the exciting season ahead. Thank you everyone for the support."

Korda, 24, is an eight-time winner on the LPGA Tour and former world No. 1. She and South Korea's Jin Young Ko have traded the No. 1 ranking multiple times this season, with Ko currently leading Korda by .01 average ranking points.

In her most recent start, Korda missed the cut at the Cognizant Founders Cup. She placed third at the first major of the season, the Chevron Championship. Her next scheduled start is at the Meijer LPGA Classic June 15-18, one week before the next major, the KPMG Women's PGA Championship.

Korda dealt with a blood clot in her arm early in the 2022 season and missed four months of action while recovering.