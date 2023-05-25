Michael Block somehow escapes disaster with a fantastic chip shot on the bridge on the 10th hole. (0:28)

Michael Block, the teaching pro in California who finished tied for 15th at last weekend's PGA Championship, carded an 11-over 81 in the opening round of the Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial on Thursday in Fort Worth, Texas.

Block was playing in the PGA Tour event on a sponsor's exemption he received after his inspirational finish at Oak Hill.

He's currently last in the 120-player field.

"It is what it is. I'm going to live with it," he said. "I thought it was going to happen that third or fourth round last week at Oak Hill, and it never happened. It happened now, and I wasn't surprised by it, to tell you the truth.

"The experience I had that last week was next level. So today, coming out here and not having my game at all and having a lot of bad luck or whatever you might call it, just call it golf."

His round included seven bogeys (including four in his first five holes) and three double bogeys (including three in his final four holes).

There were highlights, though.

Block had two birdies and also made an impressive save on the par-4 10th after his tee shot flew way right and landed on a bridge cart path, where he hit wedge over a tree from 100 yards out to the front side of the green before escaping with a par.

Block is 19 shots behind leader Harry Hall. He'll begin play in the second round Friday at 9:48 a.m. ET.