Michael Block, the teaching pro who finished tied for 15th at last month's PGA Championship, came up short in his bid to qualify for next week's U.S. Open.

Block shot a 36-hole score of 5-under 135 at Lambton Golf & Country Club in Toronto on Monday to finish just shy of qualifying. Twenty-seven players competed for three spots at Lambton; Block finished in sixth place, 2 shots out of third.

Medalist Ryan Gerard (11 under), Vincent Norman (8 under) and Ryan Armour (7 under) grabbed the three qualifying spots at the venue.

Block teaches in California but is in Canada this week for the PGA Tour's RBC Canadian Open, to which he received a sponsor's invite after his Cinderella run at the PGA.

His son, Dylan Block, also attempted to qualify for the U.S. Open on Monday but was well back in the 89-player field at Hillcrest Country Club in Los Angeles.

Monday marked the final 36-hole qualifying at 10 venues across North America. The U.S. Open will be held next week at Los Angeles Country Club.