Golf world reacts to PGA Tour-LIV unification

In a massive development announced Tuesday morning, the PGA Tour, DP World Tour and LIV Golf League announced they were unifying.

The deal ends two years of what PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan called "disruption and distraction," but also included numerous legal proceedings and tense relationships between players across the different circuits.

The deal's announcement caught players by surprise. One PGA Tour player, reached by ESPN on Tuesday, said: "No f---ing way."

Other players from the leagues shared their reactions:

Awesome day today 😊 https://t.co/qUwVJiydym — Phil Mickelson (@PhilMickelson) June 6, 2023

Welfare Check on Chamblee — Brooks Koepka (@BKoepka) June 6, 2023

Was having quite the nice practice session this morning too pic.twitter.com/qWBKuM2yHO — Justin Thomas (@JustinThomas34) June 6, 2023

And everyone thought yesterday was the longest day in golf — Collin Morikawa (@collin_morikawa) June 6, 2023

I've grown up being a fan of the 4 Aces. Maybe one day I get to play for them on the PGA Tour! — Joel Dahmen (@Joel_Dahmen) June 6, 2023

The golf world right now.. pic.twitter.com/RRtdXFbYNJ — Smylie Kaufman (@SmylieKaufman10) June 6, 2023

Very curious how many people knew this deal was happening. About 5-7 people? Player run organization right? 🤷🏻‍♂️ — Michael S. Kim (@Mike_kim714) June 6, 2023