          Golf world reacts to PGA Tour-LIV merger

          play
          Chris Canty: PGA-LIV merger was inevitable (1:24)

          Chris Canty reacts to the PGA, LIV Golf and DP World Tour merging. (1:24)

          • ESPN staffJun 6, 2023, 11:31 AM ET

          In a massive development announced Tuesday morning, the PGA Tour, DP World Tour and LIV Golf League announced they were merging.

          The deal ends two years of what PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan called "disruption and distraction," but also included numerous legal proceedings and tense relationships between players across the different circuits.

          The deal's announcement caught players by surprise. One PGA Tour player, reached by ESPN on Tuesday, said: "No f---ing way."

          Other players from the leagues shared their reactions: