The Los Angeles Golf Club was announced Thursday as the first team in the tech-infused golf league launched by Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy in partnership with the PGA Tour.

LAGC is owned by Alexis Ohanian, Serena Williams and Venus Williams. The new league, TGL, will feature 18-hole matches on a virtual course. The events will take place in prime time on Monday nights in a custom-made venue in Palm Beach, Florida.

There will be six three-person teams competing in 15 regular-season matches and a playoff, starting in January 2024.

Renderings released last year by TGL indicated that the venue will feature a simulator that players will hit longer shots into, along with an authentic green area for chipping and putting.

Ohanian is the co-founder of Reddit and the principal owner and founding investor of the National Women's Soccer League's Angel City FC. He is married to Serena Williams, who is pregnant with their second child.

He said in a statement that "my wife Serena and I are delighted that [our daughter] Olympia has taken a liking to golf, so I'm proud to announce that they're both owners in this club as well -- as is the little one on the way! This is another piece of the legacy I'm building with my family, and I hope LAGC can become a part of many other families' lives too."