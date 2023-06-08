GREER, S.C. -- Michael Feagles made a 25-foot birdie putt on his final hole to shoot a 12-under 59 on Thursday in the first round of the BMW Charity Pro-Am on the Korn Ferry Tour.

It was the ninth sub-60 score in the history of the developmental tour and the second this year. Mac Meissner shot 59 in the second round of the LECOM Suncoast Classic in April.

Feagles began his round on the back nine at Thornblade Club, turned in 6-under 30 and closed with five consecutive birdies. He finished with 12 birdies and six pars.

Michael Feagles poses with a ball after shooting a 59 Thursday at the BMW Charity Pro-Am on the Korn Ferry Tour. Sam Greenwood/Getty Images

"Never really had a chance to shoot 59," the 25-year-old former Illinois player said. "That was like my first, like, real chance. So, I'm 1-for-1."

Feagles is a nephew of Jeff Feagles, who played 22 seasons as a punter in the NFL. Michael turned pro in 2021. His best finish this year is a tie for 25th at the Astara Chile Classic in April.

"I finally feel like I'm piecing it all together, and obviously I pieced it really well together today," he said.

His 59 was good for only a 2-shot lead over David Skinns, who shot 61 at Thornblade Club, and Josh Teater, who shot a 10-under 62 at Carolina Country Club.