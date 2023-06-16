Rickie Fowler recaps his U.S. Open record-breaking round of 62 on Day 1 at the Los Angeles Country Club. (1:25)

LOS ANGELES -- After a record-setting scoring day in the first round of the 123rd U.S. Open at Los Angeles Country Club, the world's best golfers are back on the North Course on Friday.

With a marine layer once again leading to cloudy skies and damp conditions, there's a chance for low scores again, especially for those players in the morning wave.

What can the United States Golf Association do to make things more difficult? Expect pin placements to be more treacherous, especially on the weekend.

Here are some of the top moments from the second round: