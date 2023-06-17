Andy North highlights the performances of Dustin Johnson and Scottie Scheffler on Day 2 of the U.S. Open. (0:44)

Why Johnson and Scheffler are the ones to watch on moving day (0:44)

LOS ANGELES -- A major championship being played on the West Coast means prime-time golf on the East Coast.

The third round of the 123rd U.S. Open teed off at Los Angeles Country Club at 12:33 p.m. ET on Saturday. Leader Rickie Fowler, who is trying to win his first major championship, doesn't start the third round until 6:40 p.m. ET. Fowler and Wyndham Clark, who is 1 stroke back, might not finish their rounds until close to 11 p.m. ET.

There's an impressive group of contenders behind Fowler -- who is 10 under after 36 holes -- including Xander Schauffele (8 under), Rory McIlroy (8 under), Harris English (7 under), Dustin Johnson (6 under), Scottie Scheffler (5 under) and Cameron Smith (4 under).

With the North Course getting faster and firmer, it might be a long day in L.A. Grab your coffee and popcorn.

Here are some top moments from the third round: