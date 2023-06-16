Tiger Woods will not compete at Royal Liverpool in the Open Championship -- the final major of the year -- the R&A confirmed Friday.

"We have been advised that Tiger will not be playing at Royal Liverpool," an R&A spokesperson said. "We wish him all the best with his recovery."

A shortened Masters appearance will be his only appearance on a major stage in 2023.

Earlier this year, Woods underwent surgery in New York to fuse his ankle -- primarily done to alleviate pain -- after playing at the Genesis Invitational and the Masters. He made the cut at Augusta National but withdrew after aggravating a previous plantar fasciitis injury in his right foot -- the same injury that caused him to withdraw from the Hero World Challenge in February.

There has been no timetable for Woods' return to competitive golf.

Woods, 47, said at the Genesis Invitational in February that because of his health status and constant pain management, he will likely aim to play only the four majors each year with the chance of adding other events depending on how he feels.