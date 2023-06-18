Andy North joins "SportsCenter" to recap Round 3 of the U.S. Open and what to look forward to in Round 4. (2:09)

Why Andy North likes what he's seen out of Rickie Fowler (2:09)

LOS ANGELES -- The final round of the 123rd U.S. Open should provide plenty of drama for golf fans on Father's Day.

Rickie Fowler, who was an alternate at last year's U.S. Open after falling outside the top 150 of the Official World Golf Ranking, will try to win his first major championship and complete his amazing comeback.

Co-leader Wyndham Clark, who is tied with Fowler at 10 under, will try to join the sport's elite, after winning for the first time on the PGA Tour only five weeks ago.

Rory McIlroy, who is 1 stroke behind the co-leaders, will try to end a nearly nine-year drought without winning a major. McIlroy has been the face of the PGA Tour during its battle with the LIV Golf League, and Sunday he'll have a chance to affirm that he's perhaps the best player of his generation.

World No. 1 golfer Scottie Scheffler is lurking 3 strokes back, and if his putter cooperates, he'll have a chance to win his second major.

Here are some of the highlights from the final round at Los Angeles Country Club's North Course: