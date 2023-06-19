        <
          U.S. Open 2023 -- Golf world weighs in on Wyndham Clark's big win

          • ESPN staffJun 18, 2023, 10:03 PM ET

          Wyndham Clark has been crowned champion of the 123rd U.S. Open at Los Angeles Country Club's North Course.

          Clark's lead was challenged by runner-up Rory McIlroy for most of the final round. He carded an even-par 70 on Sunday to win the event by one stroke.

          With his first career major title secured, he joins Webb Simpson in 2012 as the only players over the last 40 years to win the U.S. Open within their first seven major starts, according to ESPN Stats & Information data.

          The victory was enough to get some notable figures on Twitter talking.

          Golf world weighs in

          Hometown hero