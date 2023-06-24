SPRINGFIELD, N.J. -- Leona Maguire birdied the final hole for her eighth straight round in the 60s and took a 1-shot lead over fast-closing Jenny Shin on an unexpected sunny Saturday heading into the final round of the KPMG Women's PGA Championship.

Maguire, the halfway leader who is looking for her second straight win and first major title, had a two-putt birdie to finish an up-and-down third round of 2-under 69. She has a 54-hole total of 7 under on a Baltusrol course that was tough, but gettable, after two days of intermittent rain softened the greens.

Shin matched the best round of the tournament with a bogey-free 66 that featured five birdies. A 30-year-old South Korean who has lived in the United States since she was 9, Shin has not won on the LPGA Tour since 2016.