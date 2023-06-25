MUNICH -- Thriston Lawrence overhauled Joost Luiten in a tense finish to win the BMW International Open by 1 stroke Sunday for his fourth European tour title.

Lawrence started the final round 4 strokes off the lead, but his 3-under 69, combined with a 2-over 74 for Luiten, was enough for the South African to win at 13-under overall. Luiten bogeyed the 17th and needed a birdie on the 18th to force a playoff, but he could only make par.

Lawrence has won all four of his titles in just over a year and a half, since his first at the European tour and Sunshine Tour co-sanctioned Joburg Open in November 2021.

Poland's Adrian Meronk (68), who is chasing a Ryder Cup spot, was one of four tied for third at 11 under, along with Daniel Hillier (71), Rikuya Hoshino (69) and Maximilian Kieffer (68).

The trio another shot behind included Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen (69), who won plaudits for his impressive tour debut on an invite after recently finishing his college golf career at Oklahoma State.