South Korea's Jin Young Ko was ranked No. 1 in the world Monday for a record-setting 159th week, and rising star Rose Zhang is now in the top 50.

Ko remained atop the Rolex Women's World Golf Rankings after a tie for 20th at this past week's KPMG Women's PGA Championship, surpassing the 158 weeks spent at No. 1 by Lorena Ochoa of Mexico from 2007 to 2010. Ko, a 15-time winner on the LPGA Tour, has held the No. 1 spot five different times since April 2019. This is the 27-year-old's sixth consecutive week there.

Ko has won twice in 2023, at the HSBC Women's World Championship and the Cognizant Founders Cup.

"It's an honor, people saying with Lorena and me in the same sentence. It makes me happy, but also it makes me humble," said Ko, a two-time LPGA Tour Player of the Year. "It's great ... to stand with Lorena."

Zhang climbed 19 spots to No. 45 in the rankings after her tie for eighth in this past week's major. The record-setting amateur now has a win and a second top-10 in her first two starts as a professional.

Ruoning Yin, who claimed her first major championship Sunday, vaulted 20 spots to No. 5 in the rankings.

Reuters contributed to this story.