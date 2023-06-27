Solheim Cup captain Stacy Lewis made her professional debut in 2008 in the U.S. Women's Open at Interlachen, had a one-shot lead going into the final round and wound up in a tie for third behind Inbee Park.

Her earnings of $162,487 did not count toward trying to earn an LPGA Tour card because the LGPA did not co-sponsor the U.S. Women's Open. Lewis ended up winning Q-school and before long was on her way to 12 victories, including two majors. The policy since has been changed.

That's notable now because she might have to use a captain's pick on Rose Zhang, who has shown her worth in two big tournaments. Zhang won the Mizuho Americas Open at Liberty National in her pro debut. Three weeks later, she was within one shot of the lead until a bogey on the 16th hole at Baltusrol in the KPMG Women's PGA Championship. She tied for eighth.

Because of LPGA policy, Zhang does not get credit for her victory because she became a member after she won. That cost her 60 points toward the Solheim Cup. As it stands, she is 25th on the points list with at least five tournaments -- two of them majors -- before qualifying ends for the leading seven players.

The LPGA typically doesn't change policy in the middle of a season. Along with losing out on Solheim Cup points, Zhang's victory also did not count toward player of the year or rookie of the year.

