Starting this week, travelers in airports and select hotel chains in the United States can watch live LIV Golf events on Fridays as part of a new deal with the ReachTV streaming service.

The coverage will be the baseline of the agreement, which begins with LIV Golf London this week. The CW exclusively carries Saturday and Sunday live coverage of LIV events.

"This partnership with ReachTV provides additional opportunities for fans on the move to follow LIV Golf's supercharged action, including live coverage of Friday competition in bars and restaurants throughout North America," LIV Golf official Will Staeger said in a statement. "Our league is continually looking for innovative ways to connect the sport that we love with new audiences, and this partnership will give travelers more chances to catch many of golf's biggest stars in action."

The ReachTV agreement also allows replays of past events. LIV Golf tournaments are also carried on YouTube and via multiple international broadcast partners.