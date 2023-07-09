Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas, Rickie Fowler take in Wimbledon action

Some of golf's best players stopped by the 2023 Wimbledon matches on Sunday.

Before making their way to The Open at Royal Liverpool Golf Club, which starts on July 20, Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas and Rickie Fowler were spotted at the All England Club with their wives.

Spieth is the only one of the trio to have won The Open. He did so in 2015 at Royal Birkdale Golf Club in Southport, England. Thomas' best finish was 11th in 2019. Fowler, who has yet to win a major in his career, finished second in 2014. He finished fifth in the U.S. Open after shooting an opening-round 62, and won the Rocket Mortgage Classic last week. It was Fowler's first PGA Tour victory since 2019.