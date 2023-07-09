Playing in his final event before defending his Open Championship later this month, Cameron Smith survived a closing bogey on Sunday to win the LIV Golf event at Centurion Club in London.

The Australian shot 3-under 68 to finish at 15 under, one stroke ahead of American Patrick Reed (65 on Sunday) and Smith's Ripper Golf Club teammate Marc Leishman (66) of Australia.

Smith made three birdies (Nos. 2, 3 and 8) and one bogey (No. 5) on the front nine. On the back nine, birdies came at Nos. 10, 13 and the par-3 17th, but bogeys at No. 12 and at the 529-yard, par-5 finishing hole took away any cushion.

Reed entered the day in fifth place at 8 under. His 4Aces GC won the team title at 34 under. Fellow Americans Pat Perez (9 under) and Dustin Johnson (10 under) rounded out the best three scores.

The Ripper team of Australians Smith, Leishman and Jediah Morgan (even) was second, just one stroke behind at 33 under after Smith missed his par putt at No. 18.

"Obviously thrilled about the individual win but it would have been nice to get up there with the boys," Smith said. "I hit a good putt, too, so yeah, it's a bit of mixed emotions I think at the moment."

Stinger GC -- with scores from South Africans Louis Oosthuizen (12 under) Dean Burmester (7 under) and Branden Grace (6 under) -- was third at 29 under.

Smith's most recent win was in September in the LIV event near Chicago.