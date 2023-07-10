LIV championship moved to Trump National Doral

Phil Mickelson speaks about the PGA Tour-LIV Golf merger and how it will affect the game of golf moving forward. (0:50)

The LIV Golf League's season-ending team championship will be played at Trump National Doral Golf Club in Miami for the second straight year.

LIV Golf League officials announced Monday that the $50 million team championship will be played Oct. 20-22 at Trump National Doral, which is owned by former U.S. President Donald Trump.

The three-day team championship was originally scheduled to be played Nov. 3-5 at Royal Greens Golf & Country Club in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. LIV Golf League officials have been working to move it back to Trump National Doral, where it was staged in the league's inaugural season in 2022. The Jeddah event, now scheduled for Oct. 13-15, will be the final regular-season tournament.

"We're thrilled to return to the Blue Monster at Doral to celebrate a historic year and crown the 2023 LIV Golf League team champion," LIV Golf CEO and commissioner Greg Norman said in a statement Monday. "The team concept has come to life this year in exciting new ways as our players and fans embrace the launch of team golf. We're building up for an action-packed weekend with headline entertainment that will put an exclamation point on another can't-miss LIV Golf event."

The player ranked first in the season-long points race after the Jeddah event will be crowned the league's individual champion. The team standings after the Jeddah tournament will determine seeding for the team championship. The top four teams receive first-round byes.

The three-day team championship combines match play and stroke play to determine the overall team winner. Last season, Dustin Johnson's 4Aces GC won the inaugural team championship. Johnson also was crowned the individual champion.

Through nine events this season, the 4Aces are first in the team standings with 168 points, followed by Joaquin Niemann's Torque GC (129) and Bubba Watson's RangeGoats GC (127).

Talor Gooch, a three-time winner this season, leads the individual points standings with 137. Cameron Smith is second with 130, and Brooks Koepka is third with 112.

The LIV Golf League's next event is scheduled for Aug. 4-6 at The Greenbrier in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia.