NBA superstar Stephen Curry continues to show that just about any shot from long distance is makeable -- no matter the sport.

Curry, who has made more than his share of highlight-reel shots during his NBA career with the Golden State Warriors, added to his legacy on the golf course Saturday with a hole-in-one at the American Century Championship celebrity tournament in Stateline, Nevada.

Curry, who led the event after the first round, sank his tee shot on the par-3, 152-yard seventh hole at Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course -- the first-ever on the hole during the American Century Championship.

After his tee shot landed about 2 feet from the pin, took one bounce and disappeared into the hole, Curry took off running down the fairway all the way to the green, where he jumped in jubilation and then slapped the flagstick in celebration.

After taking a victory lap around the green, he reached down to retrieve the ball from the hole.

Curry entered Saturday's round with 27 points under a form of the modified Stableford scoring system that awards a point for par, three for birdie and six for eagle and deducts two points for double bogey or worse.

Normally awarded with three points for his long shots on the basketball court, Curry walked away from the hole with eight points added to his tally for the hole-in-one.