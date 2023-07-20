The last amateur to hold at least a share of the first-round lead in an Open Championship at Royal Liverpool Golf Club was Bobby Jones in 1930.

Another Georgia Tech player, Christo Lamprecht, put himself in a position to do it again by carding a 5-under 66 in Thursday's opening round of the 151st Open Championship. Lamprecht had a 2-stroke lead over another former Yellow Jacket, Stewart Cink.

Lamprecht, standing 6 feet, 8 inches, is believed to be the tallest player to ever compete in The Open. He routinely hits 325-yard drives and has a deft short game as well, according to Cink.

Christo Lamprecht waves to the crowd after a birdie on No. 18. AP Photo/Peter Morrison

"It's pretty surreal," said Lamprecht, of South Africa. "It's nice to see a lot of work behind the scenes pay off. It's something I haven't dreamt of yet, but it's pretty cool."

Lamprecht, 22, qualified for The Open by winning the British Amateur last month. He'll also play in next year's Masters and U.S. Open. Regardless of what happens this week, Lamprecht said he plans to return for his senior season at Georgia Tech this fall.

Lamprecht said he wasn't that surprised to see his name atop the leaderboard.

"I mean, as an amateur, yes, it is," he said. "But in my own head, no, it's not. I think I'm very hard on myself, and I think I earned my spot to be here. I think the way I played today I earned to be on the top of the leaderboard, as of now.

"It's not a cocky thing to say. I just personally think I believe in myself, and I guess stepping on to the first tee box if you're a professional or a competitor, you should be believing that you should be the best standing there."