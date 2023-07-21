        <
          The Open 2023 - Tee times for the third round

          • ESPN
          Jul 21, 2023, 05:16 PM ET

          Here are the tee times for the third round of the 151st Open Championship at Royal Liverpool.

          All times ET

          (a) denotes amateur

          Third round

          3:55 a.m. - Robert MacIntyre, Rickie Fowler

          4:05 a.m. - Adam Scott, Scottie Scheffler

          4:15 a.m. - Brooks Koepka, Patrick Cantlay

          4:25 a.m. - Padraig Harrington, Scott Stallings

          4:35 a.m. - Andrew Putnam, Christo Lamprecht (a)

          4:45 a.m. - Victor Perez, Ryan Fox

          5:00 a.m. - Richie Ramsay, David Lingmerth

          5:10 a.m. - Danny Willett, Sami Valimaki

          5:20 a.m. - Bryson DeChambeau, Xander Schauffele

          5:30 a.m. - Cameron Smith, Matt Fitzpatrick

          5:40 a.m. - Kurt Kitayama, J.T. Poston

          5:50 a.m. - Louis Oosthuizen, Patrick Reed

          6:00 a.m. - Rikuya Hoshino, Hurly Long

          6:15 a.m. - Brandon Robinson Thompson, Tyrrell Hatton

          6:25 a.m. - Jon Rahm, Sungjae Im

          6:35 a.m. - Zach Johnson, Corey Conners

          6:45 a.m. - Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Gary Woodland

          6:55 a.m. - Romain Langasque, Brendon Todd

          7:05 a.m. - Zack Fischer, Alex Fitzpatrick

          7:15 a.m. - Jordan Smith, Joost Luiten

          7:30 a.m. - Thomas Pieters, Adrian Meronk

          7:40 a.m. - Byeong Hun An, Oliver Wilson

          7:50 a.m. - Thomas Detry, Abraham Ancer

          8:00 a.m. - Alex Noren, Marcel Siem

          8:10 a.m. - Hideki Matsuyama, Viktor Hovland

          8:20 a.m. - Tom Kim, Alexander Björk

          8:30 a.m. - Laurie Canter, Richard Bland

          8:45 a.m. - Antoine Rozner, Nicolai Højgaard

          8:55 a.m. - Wyndham Clark, Henrik Stenson

          9:05 a.m. - Stewart Cink, Matthew Jordan

          9:15 a.m. - Michael Stewart, Guido Migliozzi

          9:25 a.m. - Max Homa, Rory McIlroy

          9:35 a.m. - Thriston Lawrence, Matthew Southgate

          9:45 a.m. - Cameron Young, Jordan Spieth

          10:00 a.m. - Emiliano Grillo, Adrian Otaegui

          10:10 a.m. - Jason Day, Shubhankar Sharma

          10:20 a.m. - Min Woo Lee, Sepp Straka

          10:30 a.m. - Tommy Fleetwood, Brian Harman