Here are the tee times for the third round of the 151st Open Championship at Royal Liverpool.

All times ET

(a) denotes amateur

Third round

3:55 a.m. - Robert MacIntyre, Rickie Fowler

4:05 a.m. - Adam Scott, Scottie Scheffler

4:15 a.m. - Brooks Koepka, Patrick Cantlay

4:25 a.m. - Padraig Harrington, Scott Stallings

4:35 a.m. - Andrew Putnam, Christo Lamprecht (a)

4:45 a.m. - Victor Perez, Ryan Fox

5:00 a.m. - Richie Ramsay, David Lingmerth

5:10 a.m. - Danny Willett, Sami Valimaki

5:20 a.m. - Bryson DeChambeau, Xander Schauffele

5:30 a.m. - Cameron Smith, Matt Fitzpatrick

5:40 a.m. - Kurt Kitayama, J.T. Poston

5:50 a.m. - Louis Oosthuizen, Patrick Reed

6:00 a.m. - Rikuya Hoshino, Hurly Long

6:15 a.m. - Brandon Robinson Thompson, Tyrrell Hatton

6:25 a.m. - Jon Rahm, Sungjae Im

6:35 a.m. - Zach Johnson, Corey Conners

6:45 a.m. - Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Gary Woodland

6:55 a.m. - Romain Langasque, Brendon Todd

7:05 a.m. - Zack Fischer, Alex Fitzpatrick

7:15 a.m. - Jordan Smith, Joost Luiten

7:30 a.m. - Thomas Pieters, Adrian Meronk

7:40 a.m. - Byeong Hun An, Oliver Wilson

7:50 a.m. - Thomas Detry, Abraham Ancer

8:00 a.m. - Alex Noren, Marcel Siem

8:10 a.m. - Hideki Matsuyama, Viktor Hovland

8:20 a.m. - Tom Kim, Alexander Björk

8:30 a.m. - Laurie Canter, Richard Bland

8:45 a.m. - Antoine Rozner, Nicolai Højgaard

8:55 a.m. - Wyndham Clark, Henrik Stenson

9:05 a.m. - Stewart Cink, Matthew Jordan

9:15 a.m. - Michael Stewart, Guido Migliozzi

9:25 a.m. - Max Homa, Rory McIlroy

9:35 a.m. - Thriston Lawrence, Matthew Southgate

9:45 a.m. - Cameron Young, Jordan Spieth

10:00 a.m. - Emiliano Grillo, Adrian Otaegui

10:10 a.m. - Jason Day, Shubhankar Sharma

10:20 a.m. - Min Woo Lee, Sepp Straka

10:30 a.m. - Tommy Fleetwood, Brian Harman