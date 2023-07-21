Here are the tee times for the third round of the 151st Open Championship at Royal Liverpool.
All times ET
(a) denotes amateur
Third round
3:55 a.m. - Robert MacIntyre, Rickie Fowler
4:05 a.m. - Adam Scott, Scottie Scheffler
4:15 a.m. - Brooks Koepka, Patrick Cantlay
4:25 a.m. - Padraig Harrington, Scott Stallings
4:35 a.m. - Andrew Putnam, Christo Lamprecht (a)
4:45 a.m. - Victor Perez, Ryan Fox
5:00 a.m. - Richie Ramsay, David Lingmerth
5:10 a.m. - Danny Willett, Sami Valimaki
5:20 a.m. - Bryson DeChambeau, Xander Schauffele
5:30 a.m. - Cameron Smith, Matt Fitzpatrick
5:40 a.m. - Kurt Kitayama, J.T. Poston
5:50 a.m. - Louis Oosthuizen, Patrick Reed
6:00 a.m. - Rikuya Hoshino, Hurly Long
6:15 a.m. - Brandon Robinson Thompson, Tyrrell Hatton
6:25 a.m. - Jon Rahm, Sungjae Im
6:35 a.m. - Zach Johnson, Corey Conners
6:45 a.m. - Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Gary Woodland
6:55 a.m. - Romain Langasque, Brendon Todd
7:05 a.m. - Zack Fischer, Alex Fitzpatrick
7:15 a.m. - Jordan Smith, Joost Luiten
7:30 a.m. - Thomas Pieters, Adrian Meronk
7:40 a.m. - Byeong Hun An, Oliver Wilson
7:50 a.m. - Thomas Detry, Abraham Ancer
8:00 a.m. - Alex Noren, Marcel Siem
8:10 a.m. - Hideki Matsuyama, Viktor Hovland
8:20 a.m. - Tom Kim, Alexander Björk
8:30 a.m. - Laurie Canter, Richard Bland
8:45 a.m. - Antoine Rozner, Nicolai Højgaard
8:55 a.m. - Wyndham Clark, Henrik Stenson
9:05 a.m. - Stewart Cink, Matthew Jordan
9:15 a.m. - Michael Stewart, Guido Migliozzi
9:25 a.m. - Max Homa, Rory McIlroy
9:35 a.m. - Thriston Lawrence, Matthew Southgate
9:45 a.m. - Cameron Young, Jordan Spieth
10:00 a.m. - Emiliano Grillo, Adrian Otaegui
10:10 a.m. - Jason Day, Shubhankar Sharma
10:20 a.m. - Min Woo Lee, Sepp Straka
10:30 a.m. - Tommy Fleetwood, Brian Harman