Brian Harman details how he turned around Round 3 to pad his lead (1:01)

Brian Harman is the 2023 Open Championship winner.

The 36-year-old American, currently ranked 26th in the world, dominated from Friday onward, grabbing a 5-stroke lead in the second round and never relinquishing it. This is Harman's first major title. He's also the oldest first-time major champion since Sergio Garcia (at 37) won the Masters in 2017.

Harman's surprising win provoked a lot of reaction on social media, including from his fellow Georgia Bulldogs alumni as well as football coach Kirby Smart.

Dawgs on top! Congrats @harmanbrian! Let's celebrate this fall!#GoDawgs — Coach Kirby Smart (@KirbySmartUGA) July 23, 2023

Widgeon Water in the blind out of the Claret Jug this year? 😂 — Harris English (@Harris_English) July 23, 2023

What a performance from Harm. Put on an absolute show this week. So happy for him!

Those Europeans better watch out in Italy 👀👀 — Harris English (@Harris_English) July 23, 2023

Unbelievable performance! Congrats to Harm and his entire team! 👏👏👏 https://t.co/XGuEDaxqsP — Billy Horschel (@BillyHo_Golf) July 23, 2023

Dominant and poised victory for Harm and Scotty Tway. Handled the conditions, adversity, and nerves insanely well (from my vantage point on the couch). Congrats to Brian and his team, champion golfer of the year! — Justin Thomas (@JustinThomas34) July 23, 2023

Flawless performance from Harman. Relentless fairway finding, great iron play and outstanding putting from long and short range. Champion golfer of the year. Special. #theopen — Graeme McDowell (@Graeme_McDowell) July 23, 2023

Harman running up the score in true Georgia bulldog fashion! The rest of the field has to feel like TCUs defense right now! Thoughts @thesleezyman ? — Colt Knost (@ColtKnost) July 23, 2023

After switching my practice round on @harmanbrian at the US Open this year, got to play a practice round on Monday with him and watch him go -6 thru 5. I'd say he golfed his ball pretty damn good this week, congrats on the Claret Jug 👊🏼 — Collin Morikawa (@collin_morikawa) July 23, 2023