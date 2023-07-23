        <
          Brian Harman's dominant Open win garners praise on Twitter

          Jul 23, 2023, 03:33 PM ET

          Brian Harman is the 2023 Open Championship winner.

          The 36-year-old American, currently ranked 26th in the world, dominated from Friday onward, grabbing a 5-stroke lead in the second round and never relinquishing it. This is Harman's first major title. He's also the oldest first-time major champion since Sergio Garcia (at 37) won the Masters in 2017.

          Harman's surprising win provoked a lot of reaction on social media, including from his fellow Georgia Bulldogs alumni as well as football coach Kirby Smart.