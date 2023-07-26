World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler is the first player selected to the 12-man U.S. Ryder Cup team via points, the PGA of America announced Wednesday.

Scheffler has been dominant this PGA Tour season, with seven consecutive top-five finishes before tying for 23rd at the Open Championship on Sunday. Before The Open, the 27-year-old had not finished worse than a tie for 12th since the CJ Cup in October (tied for 45th), and over 19 tournaments had captured the WM Phoenix Open in February and the Players Championship in March.

"What can I say about Scottie that hasn't already been said?" U.S. captain Zach Johnson said, per RyderCup.com. "He's an amazing talent on the golf course, and someone that I know will do whatever is asked of him at the Ryder Cup with a smile on his face. He's incredibly passionate about the Ryder Cup, and it's nice to have the World No. 1 on the U.S. team this year."

Scheffler is an automatic qualifier via points for the Ryder Cup, which will be held Sept. 29-Oct. 1 at Marco Simone Golf & Country Club in Rome.

A Ryder Cup rookie at Whistling Straits in Wisconsin in 2021, Scheffler went 2-0-1, including a win over world No. 1 Jon Rahm of Spain in singles (4 and 3), as the Americans downed the Europeans 19-9.

"The experience I had at the Ryder Cup two years ago in Wisconsin is something I will never forget and something I can't wait to replicate in September," Scheffler said. "Zach's an amazing leader, and I'm ready to do whatever it takes to help him, and our team, bring the Ryder Cup back home to the United States."