Tom Kim will not defend his title at next week's Wyndham Championship, withdrawing from the event while he recovers from a Grade 1 tear in his right ankle suffered during last week's Open Championship.

The 21-year-old South Korean player sustained the injury last week stepping off his patio after the first round of The Open, when he shot a 74. After almost withdrawing from the major championship, Kim carded three straight rounds under 70 to finish in a tie for second for the tournament.

Kim captured his first PGA Tour title at the Wyndham Championship last year after finishing with a final-round 61 at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, North Carolina.

"I am very gutted to not be able to defend my first PGA Tour win," Kim said. "I am still having a hard time with my ankle, so I am getting the treatment I need to heal completely."

Kim is 14th in the FedEx Cup standings and 17th in the Official World Golf Ranking.

"We totally understand Tom's decision to be 100% healthy before he plays again," Wyndham Championship executive director Mark Brazil said. "He has a long career ahead of him, and taking care of his body is the right call. We wish him all the best for a quick recovery and a great run in the FedEx Cup Playoffs."

Reuters contributed to this report.