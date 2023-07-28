Carlota Ciganda was disqualified from the Evian Championship on Friday after arguing a slow-play penalty and refusing to sign her scorecard.

Ciganda, 33, lost her appeal of the 2-stroke penalty incurred on her final hole of the second round in Evian-les-Bains, France.

She carded a 1-over 72 but left the scoring tent without signing her card, prompting the disqualification.

The 2-stroke penalty would have moved her to 6 over for the tournament, outside of the cut line at 4 over.